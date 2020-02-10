Oconto meeting prepares public for spring flooding

A public meeting in Oconto County on Monday is getting people ready for spring flooding.

An ice jam in Oconto caused widespread flooding at the turn of the new year (WBAY photo)

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Oconto High School.

The meeting will discuss what people can do to protect property and what steps the City of Oconto is taking to address flooding.

There's plenty of snow on the ground, so county officials say it's not about "if" but "when" flooding will happen.

In late December, ice jams on the Oconto River caused flooding in homes and left roads underwater.