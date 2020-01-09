Oconto flood first responders, volunteers surprised with appreciate dinner

Police officers, firefighters, parks workers and volunteers who helped others during the flooding in Oconto were surprised with an appreciation dinner Thursday evening. More than 100 people were expected.

As we reported last week, the city battled major flooding because of an ice jam on the Oconto River.

Community members described the situation as a "huge mess."

Organizers of this hot meal say it was great to see the community come together to help the families and businesses suffering damage, which is why they wanted to give back.