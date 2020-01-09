Oconto flood first responders, volunteers surprised with appreciate dinner

First Alert Drone captures flooding in Oconto. Dec. 31, 2019. (WBAY)
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police officers, firefighters, parks workers and volunteers who helped others during the flooding in Oconto were surprised with an appreciation dinner Thursday evening. More than 100 people were expected.

As we reported last week, the city battled major flooding because of an ice jam on the Oconto River.

Community members described the situation as a "huge mess."

Organizers of this hot meal say it was great to see the community come together to help the families and businesses suffering damage, which is why they wanted to give back.

Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier and Mary Andersen, the organizer of an appreciation dinner for first responders and volunteers who aided others during flooding at the turn of the new year (photo: Mary Andersen)
A surprise appreciation dinner in Oconto for first responders and volunteers who came to the aid of others during flooding at the turn of the new year (Photo: Mary Andersen)
