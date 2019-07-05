Oconto firefighters put out dumpster fire

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto firefighters put out a dumpster fire late in the evening of July 4.
At about 11 p.m., crews were called to an apartment complex at 132 Bridge St.
Oconto Fire & Rescue says the dumpster was "actively burning" with visible smoke and flames.
"Fire crews were also advised there was a loud explosion just prior to our arrival," reads a statement by Oconto Fire & Rescue.
Crews were able to put out the dumpster fire and contain the hot spots.
Eight firefighters responded to the scene.
The department did not say what caused the fire.