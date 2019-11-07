Oconto Fire & Rescue uses thermal imaging to search cornfield after rollover

Oconto Fire & Rescue crews used thermal imaging cameras to search a cornfield after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

At about 1:40 a.m., emergency crews and law enforcement were called to Highway 22 and VanHulle Ln for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. The ambulance crew found a four-door pickup truck in the east ditch.

"The damage that could be seen from the roadway and the debris that was scattered along the ditch, it was evident that this vehicle was involved in a rollover," reads a statement from Oconto Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Josh Bostedt.

The driver was nowhere to be found.

Oconto Fire & Rescue used thermal imaging cameras to search the nearby cornfield. After about an hour, deputies received information that the driver had been located "somewhere away from the scene."

No injuries were reported.

The fire department did not release additional information about the driver or how the truck ended up in the ditch.