Oconto Falls food pantry helps feed hundreds of families

A food pantry in Oconto Falls is helping people who need it most right now. Kingdom Come Food Pantry wants to help anyone who has been affected by the pandemic, and as it works through food shortages, its goal is to still find ways to feed the community.

The pantry is run fully through volunteer work and donations, and it’s a judgment-free zone.

“We are a Feeding America food pantry, but even there sometimes it isn't much, it varies a lot,” said Brenda Chou, VP of Kingdom Come Food Pantry and is on the Board of Directors.

Chou said there's been a surge of people needing food right now and since the pandemic started they've helped hundreds of families.It's a smooth operation with volunteers, considered to be on the front-lines, who just want to help their neighbors.

“A lot of us volunteers also went through some hard times during our lifetime, I know I did, and it's one of those things that I didn't have a food pantry at the time, but I am so happy that we have something that we can help people with now,” said Loretta Shellman, a volunteer at Kingdom Come.

While there's a need for donations, there's no lack of compassion.

“With finances and things being kind of scary for people, people not knowing what their jobs are going to be, I am blessed I have a job, I'm getting paid, I'm okay, so I'm here to help others who need a hand,” said Kris Luebke, a volunteer at Kingdom Come.

