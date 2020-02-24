Oconto Falls boy lives baseball dreams at Brewers Spring Training

An Oconto Falls boy lived out his baseball dreams with a trip to Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training in Arizona.

Josh Hader and Evan Petersen. Photo: Aurora Health Care

Evan Petersen is 10-years-old. He lives with muscular dystrophy.

"Evan has persevered through central nuclear myopathy, a form of muscular dystrophy, that has weakened his muscles, eyes and heart," says Aurora Health Care.

On Sunday, Evan tossed out the first pitch of the Brewers-Padres Spring Training game.

This capped off a week of baseball dreams coming true for Evan. Aurora Health Care and the Brewers teamed up to treat Evan's family to a three-day trip to Arizona.

The family spent time with Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader, Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun.

Evan and Kayden just threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the @Brewers game! Talk about a couple of great throws from our All-Stars ⚾️💥 #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/bRpP77RXGa — Aurora Health Care (@Aurora_Health) February 23, 2020

They also received personalized jerseys and a behind-the scenes tour.

Kayden Schmidt, 13, Bayside also received a trip to Spring Training, Kayden overcame a rotator cuff injury to become a star athlete.