Oconto County storm resource event

Many people in the community are still dealing with storm damage and aftermath.

Mountain in Oconto County is putting together a two day multi-agency resource center for those who still need any assistance.

Information and agencies will be available including the American Red Cross, Oconoto County Department of Public Health, Christian Food Pantry, and many more resources for crisis counseling, economic support and development, and animal assistance.

The event will take place Tuesday July 30th and Wednesday July 31st from noon to 6 p.m. It is located at the Mountain Community Center, 13412 Highways 32 & 64.