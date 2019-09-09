Oconto County residents sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth

Three people--two of them from Oconto-- have been sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth.

Two Oconto residents and one Minnesota man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Gregory Ives, 41 (Mounds View, MN): 10 years prison; 5 years supervised release

Benjamin McNamara, 33 (Oconto): 10 years prison; 10 years supervised release

Kristine Olson, 32 (Oconto): 6 years prison; 6 years supervised release

Between June and September 2018, confidential informants met with Oconto County Narcotics Investigators. They said Olson had been selling meth in the county and surrounding areas.

Investigators tracked Olson and McNamara as they traveled to Minnesota and purchased meth from Ives.

On Sept. 27, officers stopped Olson and McNamara and searched their car. They found a bag containing 212 grams of meth and 11 baggies containing 44 grams of meth.

U.S. Chief Judge William C. Griesbach handed down the sentences in Green Bay's federal court.