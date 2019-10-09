Oconto County man killed in rollover crash

A 34-year-old man has died after a rollover crash in Oconto County.

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. at County Highway M east of Neta Lane in the Town of Spruce.

The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it went off the road and rolled in a ditch.

A 34-year-old Oconto Falls area man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old Oconto Falls area woman was taken to a hospital in Green Bay for treatment of her injuries.

No names were released.

The Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting in the investigation.