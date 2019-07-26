Oconto County campgrounds, trails close as storm damage cleanup continues

Storm damage sits visible among the quiet nature of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

"There's just a lot of trees down, just a lot of unsafe stuff," said Greyling Brandt, assistant ranger for recreation and lands with the U.S. Forest Service.

Those safety concerns prompted the U.S. Forest Service to close two of the three developed campgrounds in the Lakewood-Laona District along with many of the walking and ATV trails.

The closures come at the peak of the summer camping and recreation season, but now downed trees litter the usually busy roadway campers use.

"We're asking folks just please let us do our work. Let us get things cleaned up. Let us make it safe for you before you start coming up here to look around," said Brandt.

The warnings do not stop people from going around the closed gates at the entrance of Bagley Rapids Campground.

"Some of the things we're seeing are people on ATVs coming right up behind our machinery. You know, the operators are trying to get things cleaned up, and these ATVs are putting themselves and the operators in tricky spots," said Brandt.

With no clear timeline on how long it will take to reopen the closed campgrounds and recreation areas, the U.S. Forest Service stopped taking reservations and refunded those who were already booked.

All of the campgrounds in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest evacuated on Saturday night.

Only one damaged camper remains on site at Bagley Rapids Campground while there are several others stuck at Boot Lake. Brandt says the U.S. Forest Service is in contact with the owners of those campers.

While he understands the disappointment the closures might bring people looking to enjoy the outdoors, he emphasizes that people need to stay out of closed areas for their own safety.

Updates will be posted on the U.S. Forest Service website and social media pages.