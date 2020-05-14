Oconto County business waits for all clear before reopening

Since the safer at home extension is in the arms of local municipalities, some business owners are wondering if or when they can re-open.

"You're up on a high getting ready and then you just drop back down again," Owner of Kelly's Thirsty Buck Saloon in Mountain said.

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled the statewide safer at home extension, Krieger said she was ready to open her bar.

"I was preparing last night and we came to re clean everything and get going," Krieger said.

She said she saw other bars opening Wednesday night and came across this post from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

"We got something from the Tavern League saying you can open immediately, which everybody is glad with, but then I called the state health inspector and talked with her and she said no it's not that easy," said Krieger.

But she has to wait for Oconto County officials to give businesses the green light to fully open.

Oconto County's Department of Public Health sent a release saying officials are meeting to discuss the next steps.

"There's a lot of confusion," said Krieger. "A lot of confusion about everything that's going on."

Krieger said until the answer she receives is clear, her bar will stay closed, but it's ready to reopen in a hurry.

"We sanitized our glasses a couple of times," said Krieger. "I bought the straws that have paper on so they can take the straws and open them their selves."