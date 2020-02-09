Oconto Co. Sheriff: Don't travel unless necessary

Anyone braving the roads Sunday are asked to use extreme caution, and to only travel if it's absolutely necessary.

In Oconto County, the Sheriff's Office issued a weather travel advisory, asking drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel on Sunday.

If you do need to travel, you're asked to reduce your speed, and to turn on your headlights, as well as increase the space between your vehicle and the one you're following.

In Green Bay, the Public Works Department had a similar message, saying they "advise exercising caution if you must go out".

Plow drivers in Green Bay are expected to plow primary streets throughout the storm, and won't be plowing residential areas until the storm is over.