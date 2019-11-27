OWI patrols out ahead of Thanksgiving as arrests keep trending down

According to members of the Brown County Traffic Safety Commission, there have been no alcohol related fatalities in Brown County so far this year and OWI arrests keep trending down.

“We’ve seen OWIs trending down over the past few years, this past year specifically, 155 less than last year, which is a good number,” said Don Mjelde, president of the Brown County Tavern League.

At this time last year Mjelde says there were 690 OWI arrests in Brown County, and so far this year there's been 535 arrests.

"We just want to see things continue to trend in the right direction and continue to see people be safe and responsible on the roads.”

To help keep it that way, the Green Bay Police Department is stepping up patrols Wednesday, known as one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Action 2 News went along with Officer Derek Wicklund on his patrols to catch people impaired, but learned alcohol is not the only problem.

“People that are smoking marijuana driving around the city, the people who are passed out at stop signs and stop lights because of drugs, you see those more and more and more,” said Wicklund.

He’s a trained drug recognition expert (DRE) meaning he can evaluate a person and narrow down what drug might be in a person’s system.

“Now we can actually capture through the DRE process what drug category this person is under the influence, is it a CNS stimulant like meth, is it a cannabis related category for THC, is it alcohol, is it hallucinogens,” said Wicklund.

He says he finds many people usually have marijuana in their system, but problems can also come from prescription drugs.

“If they had a prescription for a pain killer and they take it on an empty stomach, now they exhibit signs of being under the influence of heroin, it's the same narcotic,” said Wicklund.

Overall Wicklund says OWI arrests are down significantly over the last 10 years.

So far this year, Green Bay Police have made 544 OWI arrests. Last year officers made 626 arrests.

They credit enforcement efforts and all the options people have available to them to get home safely.

“If you decided to drink too much or use some kind of motor vehicle and then get stopped by us, your pleas of ‘I didn't know or I'm sorry or I didn't have any other way to get home’ falls on deaf ears,” said Wicklund.

More than 50 taverns across the city are using the SafeRide program and ridership is up to 4,062 rides given so far this year.

The SafePark program implemented earlier this year is also being used by 25 bars across the city.

