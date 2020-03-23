OSHA fines Dollar Tree for safety violations at Marinette store

The U.S. Department of Labor says it will fine Dollar Tree Stores $477,089 for safety violations at its Marinette store.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says last September an inspection of the Roosevelt Ave. store found emergency exits were obstructed and unmarked; access to fire extinguishers was blocked; electrical panels were blocked; and stacks of merchandise were unstable, posing a hazard.

Included in the reports were findings that boxes and merchandise was stored in walkways, sometimes requiring employees to turn sidewalks to get through, and boxes and product in the storeroom were piled more than 8 feet high without stacking or being secured to prevent them from falling.

"OSHA continues to receive complaints about unsafe working conditions at Dollar Tree stores across the nation," Loren Sweatt, OSHA principal deputy assistant secretary, said in a statement.

The company has until mid-April to fix the problems, contest the findings or request an informal conference with OSHA.