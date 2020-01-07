O-line continuity favors Packers Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks could face the Packers Sunday with backups at left tackle, left guard and center; that's how they lined up in their Wild Card win at Philadelphia last Sunday. It is another position where the Packers have the decided health advantage.

Once rookie Elgton Jenkins took over as the starting left guard in week 3, the Packers have had the same starters on the offensive line the entire season. David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Bryan Bulaga and Billy Turner started all 16 regular season games. Bulaga and Linsley were unable to finish a few, but think of how inconsistent the offense might look without that continuity up front. Head Coach Matt LaFleur would rather not think about that.

“I think it is a huge advantage, just that continuity; it's priceless, especially when you're talking about your offensive line. So I think it definitely has been great for us,” LaFleur said on Monday.

Turner, the free agent acquisition with a reputation for durability, did not disappoint, starting every game next to Bulaga. “It's meant a lot man, I mean that has a lot to do with our success as an offensive line, but a lot to do with our success as a team,” said Turner. “Being able to go out there week in, week out with the same guys to your left and to your right, it means a lot. And you're able to not even have to necessarily hear the guy next to you, you just know what he is going to be doing and what he is going to be thinking.”

The Packers host the Seahawks in the divisional round at 5:40pm Sunday at Lambeau Field.

