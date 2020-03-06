Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Even though there are no coronovirus cases in Northeast Wisconsin, local businesses and organizations continue to take steps to prevent the spread of illnesses like the coronavirus. Action 2 News first reported on Thursday about changes the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay is making to masses (see related story), and now at least one retirement community has enacted precautions, too.

Touchmark retirement community in Fox Crossing increased cleaning and sterilizing public areas to prevent the spread of illnesses (WBAY photo)

The elderly and those with compromised immune systems seem to be most susceptible to viruses. Touchmark, a retirement community in the Fox Valley where hundreds of seniors live, has taken a proactive approach to stop the spread of germs.

According to Stephanie Buchanan from Touchmark, "Overall we just want to make sure that we are ahead of anything the could be coming, so if we focus more on the cleanliness and sanitizing now, if it comes to this area, we will just be in a better position to just be able to handle it quickly."

Cleaning crews, which already work diligently, are working even harder to keep items in community areas disinfected. Signs indicate newspapers and magazines have been removed from the library in the building's lobby, and tables usually covered with jigsaw puzzles in the process of being put together are empty, the puzzles boxed and put away.

"We have a lot of people that like to just stop by here and there and place a piece or two," Buchanan explained, "and with that just being a really high touch area, we thought it would be good to just remove those as well so that we're just continuing to do what we can to keep any sort of spread contained."

In the dining rooms, the salad bar has been removed and silverware isn't sitting out at place settings. Salt and pepper shakers sit on a shelf, replaced on the tables by individual packets that can be thrown out after one use. Residents' walkers are disinfected while they dine.

The idea is to keep common areas as clean as possible so germs can't be passed from person to person.

Buchanan adds, "We're just going to keep doing what we need to do what's right for our residents."

Touchmark's home office will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and determine when these restrictions can be lifted or if new ones need to be put in place.