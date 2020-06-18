Nursing home residents evacuated for fire in Fox Crossing

A fire burned through the roof of a nursing home in Fox Crossing Thursday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of residents.

Fire at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Center in Fox Crossing on June 18, 2020 (WBAY photo)

Jason Zimmerman reports from the scene that residents were safely evacuated to other facilities, including local hospitals.

One injury is reported involving a firefighter. We're told the injury was heat-related. First Alert Weather's Weatherbug network reported the outdoor temperature in nearby Menasha was around 83 degrees.

Firefighters were cooling down a number of hot spots. They expected to be on the scene until at least 8 P.M.

What caused the fire is unknown.

We're told a roofing company was working on the roof before the fire started, but authorities can't say if that has any connection to Thursday's fire.