Nursing home precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic

A walk inside Woodside Lutheran Home has changed.

As soon as you walk through the sliding doors, employees and/or visitors, are greeted with a thermometer, a face mask and hand sanitizer.

"We're taking temperatures," Administrator Meghan Mehlbergfuss said. "If you have a temperature, you're not allowed in. You're having to do the covid screening as well and we're having you sign in and sign out every single day."

Mehlbergfuss said the campus is a lot quieter now.

"We're not walking around, we're not typically as engaged as we would be day to day," Mehlbergfuss said.

Because of COVID-19, things like playing bingo, are happening inside of residents' rooms.

"The big activities are gone," said Mehlbergfuss. "They're not even coming out for their meals. Not only is it hard for residents and patients, but it's also hard for the staff because we're handing out 350 plus trays."

And Mehlbergfuss said employees are required to wear their masks at all times and work in the same unit everyday.

"You're not going to the break room, you're not going to visit your favorite resident down on the other unit," said Mehlbergfuss.

She said when the safer at home mandate is lifted, the nursing home is assuming they will still be under lock down.