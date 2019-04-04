'Nuclear material safe' after potential chemical leak at Y-12

All nuclear material is safe and site personnel are returning to normal operations after authorities with the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee said an incident occurred Thursday morning.

(MGN)

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at 7:52 a.m. Thursday morning after sensors indicated a potential release of hydrogen fluoride within a processing enclosure. No injuries were reported, and evacuees were relocated to another building at Y-12 until emergency personnel declared the area safe.

Officials with Y-12 gave the following statement:

"Appropriate precautionary protective actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees who are in the vicinity of the incident and who are not involved in the emergency response. At this time, there is no offsite impact to the public as a result of the incident."

According to the poison control center, hydrogen fluoride is a liquid or gas chemical that creates strong fumes and can cause severe burns on contact. Breathing in the chemical can cause heart and lung problems.

However, hydrogen fluoride is safe in small amounts. Traces are found in the air, and it is added to tap water for dental health.