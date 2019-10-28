Nov. 10 Packers-Panthers game pushed back to 3:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers Nov. 10 game against the Carolina Panthers has been pushed back to 3:25 p.m. (Central Time)

The game was originally scheduled for noon. During NFL Flexible Scheduling, the league moves Sunday game times during the second half of the season. Some games will be moved to prime time. Others will be moved from noon to a 3 p.m. or 3:25 p.m. start.

The Lambeau Field parking lot and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 11:25 a.m.

Stadium gates open at 1:25 p.m.

The game will air on Fox.

