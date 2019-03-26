Notre Dame Academy president resigns for 'personal reasons'

Notre Dame Academy President Kevin Shaw has resigned for what the school describes as "personal reasons."

Notre Dame made the announcement Tuesday morning. The Catholic high school says a search for a new president will begin immediately.

For now, Principal Patrick Browne will take over as interim president.

Shaw steps away after nearly four years as president of Notre Dame Academy. He took the job in June of 2015.

“Notre Dame Academy appreciates Kevin’s contributions to the school during his tenure and wish him well,” said Notre Dame Academy Board of Education Chairperson Evan Lin.

Notre Dame says it will do a nationwide search for a new president.

“While we are in a period of transition, it is important to note that Notre Dame Academy, as an institution, is experiencing great success in pursuit of our mission. We have a lot to offer as one of the premier Catholic High Schools in Wisconsin and we’re very excited for our future,” said Lin.

Notre Dame recently parted ways with former athletic director Steph Mathu. Shawn Hennessy of Life Church Green Bay was named interim athletic director.