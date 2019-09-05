Notre Dame Academy, Franklin Middle School on lockdown

Two Green Bay schools are on lockdown as Notre Dame Academy responds to an "unverified email threat."

Notre Dame Academy is on a level-two lockdown. Nearby Franklin Middle School is also on a lockdown as a "precautionary measure."

Notre Dame officials say the email threat came from "a non-Notre Dame student."

Green Bay Police are investigating the threat. Police officers are at the school. Notre Dame staff say there is no immediate danger to students.

Classes are continuing during the lockdown.

"At this time please do not pick up your student unless it is for a previously scheduled appointment. Additionally, please do not call the school office as the phones must remain free. Know that we will communicate out to you with an update shortly. As always, safety of all students is our primary concern," reads a statement from Notre Dame Principal Patrick Browne.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says all students at Franklin are safe and "the school day will continue within the building as normal."