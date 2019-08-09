Not all fans like new Packers 3rd down foghorn

Some Green Bay Packers fans were caught off guard during Thursday's preseason game at Lambeau Field. The new 3rd down foghorn had people asking, "What's with that?"

Fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the foghorn sound that is the apparent brainchild of head coach Matt LaFleur.

Josh Blankenship tweeted, "What's with the damn foghorn Lambeau?"

Amy tweeted, "Not a fan of the foghorn during the

@packers game. It reminds me of the annoying Vikings horn. Stick with the Go Pack Go chant, please."

Vic says, "Nothing is more synonymous with Green Bay than frequent fog requiring constant sounding of a foghorn."

Reporters brought it up during LaFleur's post-game press conference.

Here's what the coach said:

"I just want anything that's going to get fans out of their seat and make it a true home field advantage. So I don't care what it is, if you have an idea we will take it.

"It's something we've been talking about--how do we get this to be a tremendous home field advantage and get the crowd off their feet and make it just a nightmare for opposing offenses? Because I know this. I was in Atlanta in 2016, and there were a bunch of Packers fans there and we were going silent count in our home stadium. So when we show up other places and overtake those stadiums, I think it's intimidating for the opponent and how can we make that same environment when teams come in here?"

It may have had some impact. The Packers defeated the Texans 28-26.