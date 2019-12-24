Not a dry eye as Santa grants soldier stepdad surprise to Shawano County girl

Nine-year-old Izzy Kuhn had one wish for Christmas. She wanted to spend it with her soldier stepdad Sam.

Sam Flucke's been away for several months. He joined the Army National Guard and has been in training in Missouri.

"He is the most I really wanted. Hearing he couldn't come home was really sad, and I am used to him being here for Christmas and it was hard knowing he wasn't going to be here," says Izzy Kuhn.

With Sam far away, Izzy has been spending her Christmas break catching up with her favorite Christmas movies. "I really like the Grinch," says Izzy. "I like Elf a lot, too."

She's also had time to do her favorite activities.

"Ride horses, definitely ride horses," she says.

It's bittersweet. Izzy's riding partner is her stepdad Sam, also known as Private First Class Flucke.

"We decided it was a time in our lives we could offer the support he would need and a dream he wanted to do to serve our country and off he went," says Izzy's mom Jen Flucke.

Sam has been away since September.

"It's hard for her because she can't just run downstairs and see Sam or go out to barn," says Jen Flucke. "They ride horses in the summertime, and all the things you're used to doing that are suddenly not there."

Izzy's mom says her daughter writes letters to Sam. Each day, she asks if Sam's written back.

Sam wasn't the only person whose been getting Izzy's letters.

"At Christmas, you think of their biggest wishes, hottest toy or vacation. When she told me what she was asking Santa for, I just cried," says Jen Flucke.

Action 2 News' Brittany Schmidt asked Izzy what she wanted from Santa this year.

"Sam to definitely come home, it was the top thing I wanted," said Izzy.

Why ask Santa? "Because he is magic," Izzy replies.

Jen Flucke recalls her daughter's heartfelt request. "I guess you don't know what is going on in their little world at Christmas time but that just melted me completely. It's the one thing you can't buy off a store shelf."

Izzy and her mom tracked Santa down Saturday night at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

"About 5 o'clock, a young girl came up to visit with me and get her picture taken. Her name was Izzy and she is nine-years-old," said Santa. "When I asked her, what would you like for Christmas? Her response was, 'I want Sam home for Christmas.'"

Santa continued, "I must have looked at her strange. And she says, 'He is my stepfather, my stepdad actually.' And I looked and thought, ope, that is quite a request."

Izzy says, "I am assuming he knew that because the guy who was taking pics said he forgot his bag. Santa had to go get his bag."

Santa recalls, "I said, I can't find it, maybe this guy can help me. And she was just I shock. She jumped up, crying instantly, as everyone in the building was, and she was giving Sam the biggest hug you could see."

Izzy was the happiest girl in the world. "I started crying and would not let go of him," she says.

It was an emotional moment for Private First Class Flucke.

"It was nice to surprise Izzy and the reaction was great," he says. "She looked excited and confused at the same time so that was great."

It was almost surreal.

"I thought I was dreaming," says Izzy. "I didn't say anything, I was just hugging him."

After the hugs, Izzy peppered Sam with a round of questions.

Izzy: "How was the sleigh ride?"

Sam: "It was a quick ride. Reindeer smelled like reindeer."

Izzy: "Were you cold? What food was there?"

Sam: "She asked what Santa did to get me off base. I said I wasn't sure. He gave a letter to commander and they took care of the odds and ends, and I was told it's time to go home."

Izzy: "When we were walking throughout the lights, I said I didn't want anything else for Christmas. I said they could take my presents back, I got the one thing I wanted ... For him to come home."

Jen Flucke says, "Even if nothing appeared under our tree, I am thankful we will be together and he will be here next to us. It's not going to be a Facetime call or a letter. He is home so I think Christmas has a bigger feeling this year."

Santa says, "There's some things that are just a little more important than toys. The love of a father, the love of your family, you know. She opens up all our hearts and it's just a good feeling."

