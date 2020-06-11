Northwoods League Baseball returns July 1

Baseball is back! Northwoods League Baseball will begin its 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Green Bay Booyah will be part of a "Wisconsin-Illinois Pod." The season will run through Aug. 20 and end with a two-day pod playoff series.

The La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks are also in the pod.

The Northwoods League says the pod could expand before the season's end. Other teams are working on starting their seasons in July.

There will be new safety guidelines in place due to coronavirus.

The Dock Spiders, who play at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field, will have 25 percent the normal stadium capacity. Family groups will be seated at least six feet away from other fans.

CLICK HERE to view the team's guide to opening the field to fans.

“As we are all excited to see baseball coming back, we also take very seriously our role in the greater Fond du Lac community to not only welcome fans back safely, but to be a part of the process of helping get this community back to some sense of normalcy, both physically and mentally,” added Dock Spiders Team President Rob Zerjav.

Single-game tickets will go on sale the week of June 15.