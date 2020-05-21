North Star Mohican Casino and Resort to reopen May 26

North Star Mohican Casino Resort will reopen after Memorial Day.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band announced the casino and the resort will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Visitors can expect changes to ensure social distancing and safe practices.

The entire casino and resort will be non-smoking and there will limited occupancy for the gaming and non-gaming operations.

Table games, bingo, the buffet, self-service drink stations and the RV park will remain closed at first, and entertainment and conventions have been canceled through June.

The casino will close from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day for a thorough cleaning.

General manager Michael Bonakdar said in a statement, "The health and safety of our guests, employees, and the community is our top priority."

The resort and casino closed due to the pandemic on March 21 -- the first time in 28 years they shut down.

"Our Tribal Council and executives have been working tirelessly for the past 60 days to safely reopen and welcome our valued employees and customers back to our property and community," Stockbridge-Munsee president Shannon Holsey said.

More information about the reopening and safety protocols can be found on the North Star Casino Resort website (CLICK HERE).