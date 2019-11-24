Nonprofit president reflects on the history behind Green Bay's Peace Tree

Every year around the holidays a local non-profit lights a Peace Tree at the Brown County Courthouse. Though it may seem like a Christmas tree, the Peace Tree is actually a year-round symbol for peace that started back in 1968.

“The peace tree was started 51 years ago,” Julie Radosavljevic.

Radosavljevic has pages of photos and papers documenting its story.

“It’s really very awesome to see all this history,” said Radosavljevic.

Hilda Brovald started the Peace Tree through People for People of Green Bay as a response to the Vietnam War.

“There was a lot of unrest at that time and she thought it would be a good idea to have a system or some recognition for peace,” said Radosavljevic.

Now Radosacljevic is president of the non-profit group, which tries to promote understanding and friendship through educational, cultural, and humanitarian activities.

The tree lighting ceremony has changed a lot over the years. But throughout its long history, whether in the 1970s or in 2019, people still gather together with a common goal: to strive toward peace.

“Everybody wants peace I believe,” said Radosavljevic.

Ultimately Radosacljevic believes that is the purpose of the tree lighting ceremony, to remind people what the tree symbolizes year-round.

“The ultimatum of peace is light and light to the world, and friendship and companionship and good will,” said Radosavljevic.

The tree will remain lit until the beginning of January.

To learn more about People for People of Green Bay, visit the group's Facebook page.

