Neenah nonprofit that helps kids finds a way to provide support virtually

A nonprofit that provides a safe and supportive place for kids has gotten creative during the coronavirus outbreak.

Youth Go is a drop-in center on the border of Neenah and Menasha for middle and high school kids, giving them a place to go for support, education, and wellness for free.

"Homework help and having snacks and free meals for the kids, offering them speakers and connections to the community they might not get otherwise,” said Megan Kees, Support and Wellness Coordinator at Youth Go. "Really it's just like a safe place that a lot of our kids call their second home."

A home that's now temporarily closed because of the pandemic. But Kees says they wanted to continue helping their kids somehow.

"We're like 'What are we gonna do? How are we gonna support our kids? We can't spend weeks not connecting with them in some way,'" said Kees.

So they've turned to technology. Each day of the week using Facebook Live, YouTube or other means to promote group activities - whether its trivia, art project how-to videos, or even Minecraft.

"They're building a replica of Youth Go, like of our building, inside of their Minecraft server."

The Minecraft project is worked on through a Youth Go-created server three days a week, with staff moderating and joining along with the kids as they create.

"It does feel really weird because usually when we're seeing phones, the kids are sitting on their phone and we're like 'Talk to us instead! Let's play a game instead!' but now that's our way to stay connected to them," said Kees.

Kids, and their parents, have been happy that Youth Go is providing things to do according to Kees.

"We're all just having these great conversations and everyone chimes in with whatever they want to say,” said Kees. “So it kind of still feels like we're all talking at the center like we normally would.”

A feeling of normalcy that Kees says is so important for their kids, who would normally spend four or five days a week with them.

"So to lose that out of their routine, as well as losing school out of their routine, I think it would be such a huge change that it would be incredibly hard for all of them,” said Kees. “So we're really happy that we at least found some ways to stay connected to them."

Youth Go has also been offering to drop off food to its families while schools are closed due to the pandemic.

To learn more about Youth Go visit its website or Facebook page.

