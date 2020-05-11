Non-seasonal campsites to open in Oconto Co. on public, private campgrounds

An order issued by the Oconto County Health Officer on Monday will allow multiple campgrounds to open non-seasonal campsites for campers with independent units only.

Debra Konitzer, the county health officer, says independent units means self-contained bathroom facilities.

Her order will go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m., and will be in effect as long as the Safer at Home Order is in effect, including any extensions of the Order, or as otherwise ordered by the county health department.

Campground management will be responsible for making sure the requirements are met within the campground and by camping occupants.

Restrictions for the campgrounds include:

-Complying with the Safer at Home Order sections 13.b, 13.d and 13.e, as well as the closure of swimming pools, beaches, hot tubs and exercise facilities

-No guests can congregate in common areas such as lobbies, and also provide enough space for people to practice social distancing in common areas

-Prohibit use of buildings which encourage social gatherings such as toilet, laundry and shower facilities

-Limit all campsites to members of a single household or living unit, and prohibit all other private gatherings of any number of people

All campers will be required to follow the Safer at Home order, meaning they must practice social distancing of six feet at all times, and remain at their campsite except for the exceptions allowed in the Safer at Home order, and not gather with any amount of people who aren't a part of their single household or living unit.