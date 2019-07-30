Non-profits struggling to sell Packers Family Night tickets

In recent years, the Packers Family Night scrimmage has been an opportunity for area non-profits to raise money by selling tickets.

Families fill the stands for the Green Bay Packers Family Night scrimmage in August 2018

But at least one organization is struggling to sell its supply of tickets this year.

In just three days, the Packers will be under the lights at Lambeau Field, and that has Green Bay ReStore Director Maureen Meinhardt a little nervous.

"You know it's Friday, and today is Tuesday," she says with a nervous laugh.

This marks the fourth year the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore signed up to sell Packers Family NIght tickets. "We've had great success the last few years," Meinhardt said.

But this year, after starting with 200 tickets, about 50 remain unsold.

"Non-profit does have to pay for the tickets upfront, but we get a portion of the proceeds back to us when we sell the tickets."

Along with raising some money, the tickets allow the ReStore to welcome in new customers.

"It's very helpful. If we can sell them all, it would probably be about $800 back to us, as well as it's just nice that people that might not come to the ReStore, if you tell them we have Family Night tickets, maybe they weren't thinking about us before, but now they are and hopefully they can pick up something else here."

The ReStore is banking on a late flurry of Packers excitement to sell the tickets in the next few days.

"It's a risk we're willing to take, and we would be willing to take in the future as well, but we'd sure like to have some people come in here and get some more tickets," Meinhardt said.

"It's been a little bit more of a struggle, I'm not quite sure why."