Non-profit looking for families to receive "Best Christmas Ever"

With the holidays coming up fast, one non-profit organization is hoping to give a couple families in Wisconsin the “Best Christmas Ever.”

"Best Christmas Ever" is a non-profit organization, serving families during the holidays who have fallen on tough times through no fault of their own.

Justin Spettel has taken charge of the program in Wisconsin for the last two years, and is on the hunt once again to give a deserving family the best Christmas this year.

“It’s amazing some of the stories we see and just be able to bring that light of hope during the Christmas season, I think everybody deserves that,” said Spettel.

He's hoping to find 10 "captains" who will work with a business partner to a give a nominated family gifts this holiday season and sometimes one gift that will impact the family well after the holidays have gone.

“We’ve been blessed enough to provide different trips, home renovations. Some people have paid for electric bills, have paid for internet bills ahead of time,” said Spettel. “Last year we had some amazing business partnerships. We ended up putting a new driveway in for a family.”

DJs from Jack FM jumped on board for the first time last year.

“When we got done last year and we left the apartment and got into our cars and coming down from that rush, I was ready to go again, I said this is so much fun,” said radio DJ, Woody.

After hearing about the non-profit, members of Investors Community Bank decided to join in on the giving this year for the first time.

“We really liked the idea of the third party nomination. We liked the idea of the life changing gift, something that was going to be more than just one day that was going to impact the family, hopefully forever,” said Kristy Stiefvater.

The community can nominate a family they think is deserving of the “Best Christmas Ever” until November 15.

Click here to learn how to nominate a family or be a captain.

You can also text NOMINATE to 79489.

Last year, three families in Wisconsin were chosen.

“The advantage to this is you select the family. You’re able to pick the family you align with the best and then see it through and watch the impact you’re able to make,” said Spettel.

