Non-essential businesses prepare to offer some services Wednesday

A number of businesses considered non-essential are hoping to see their customers back starting Wednesday.

That's when some restrictions imposed by the "safer at home" order will be eased.

At Lillians in downtown Appleton there's been nothing but online transactions since late March, but because of this change, bags will begin to go out the door now that curbside pick-up and drop off is allowed.

Owner Kara Manuel said,"I hope it has an impact and it gives people an opportunity to get out and feel a little bit more comfortable, still staying within the guidelines but being able to just come and be able to get what they want and us be able to get it to them quicker."

The easing of the governor's "safer at home" order also allows pet groomers to open.

Plus boat, golf cart, kayak and ATV rentals to take place.

Shop owners hope more people will be getting out.

"People I think just like to say hi and see your face and be able to have that interaction, that social contact is really important," added Manuel.

Many signs advertising curbside or delivery have already gone up in store windows, but some business owners say unless they can open their doors soon to customers, it won't be enough.

Scott Gonnering is the owner of Scooter G Sports. He said, "You take a lot of the small business stores, any given time, I only have three to five people. Why can't I be doing three to five people if these other stores can do a hundred to two hundred. That's what a lot of us don't understand at all."

If foot traffic downtown doesn't return, he added,"So many of these small stores, they probably won't ever be seen again."

Still the easing of restrictions is considered a positive step by many who own downtown businesses.

Manuel said, "We're all hanging in there, we all talk a lot, but just to have a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel is a good thing."

