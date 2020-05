This is no yolking matter. Neenah Police have given tickets to some teens who were playing "egg tag" Thursday night.

The teens were tossing eggs at each other from their vehicles.

Their aim was less than eggcellent. The perpetrators hit other vehicles in the process.

Police scrambled and made some traffic stops. They issued citations to the teens involved in the game.

If your property was damaged by these eggs, call Neenah Police at 920-886-6000.