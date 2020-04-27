No significant damage after fire at Kaukauna scrap yard

There are no reports of significant damage after a fire at a scrap yard in Kaukauna.

The Kaukauna Fire Department on Sunday responded to fire at Goldin Iron and Metal Recycling Corporation, 300 Farmland Drive.

The department says heavy smoke was coming from a pile of scrap metal about 100-feet wide by 30-feet tall.

It took about four hours for firefighters to put out the blaze. The crews had to take extra safety steps due to the dangers of fighting a fire involving metal.

"Fire crews on scene placed special importance on firefighter and public safety during this fire. Burning certain metals can be extremely hazardous and react dangerously when water is applied to a metal fire. Crews used an unmanned hose line to initially control the fire and ensure safety," reads a statement from the Kaukauna Fire Department.

The owner of Goldin Iron provided heavy equipment to the crews to help smother the fire.

"Business owners reported no significant property damage or financial loss," says the Kaukauna Fire Department.

The fire call came in about 3:37 p.m. A citizen witness reported the tip. The department praised the witness for alerting them to the fire before it caused more damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.