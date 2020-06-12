No serious injuries after truck tips and spills rocks in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reporting no serious injuries after a semi hauling rocks tipped on the ramp to I-41 southbound.
Photos on the Appleton Police Facebook page show rocks scattered across the ramp.
This happened on the ramp from State Highway 441 northbound.
Police are asking drivers to consider an alternate route and to be patient.
Police say there were minor injuries in the crash. No other information was released.
Thank you for your patience as crews work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/pki3Ylk0zb— Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) June 12, 2020