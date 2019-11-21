No one was home, but smoke alarms alerted neighbors to fire

Smoke detectors helped save a house from a fire even though no one was home.

Brown County dispatchers received a report of smoke alarms sounding off on the 1400-block of McRae Circle.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement. They found their way through heavy smoke to a mechanical room in the basement to put out the fire.

The house sustained about $30,000 in damage from smoke, fire, and the water to put it out.

No one was hurt.

The Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department is investigating what started the fire with the help of the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force.