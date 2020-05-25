No one injured following electrical fire in Sheboygan County

No injuries have been reported after an electrical fire in the basement of a home early Monday evening in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to a home at W5355 County Road F in the Town of Lyndon at 7:25 p.m.

The caller had reported an electrical fire in the basement, and when deputies arrived they saw smoke coming out of the basement.

At this time, the extend of the damage isn't known.

The Sheriff's Office tells WBAY no one was displaced due to the fire.

Multiple departments responded to the scene.