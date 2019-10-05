No one hurt in small apartment fire in Appleton Saturday

No one hurt in an Appleton apartment fire late Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in an 8-unit apartment building on the 2300 block of East Peter Street.

Smoke alarms going off inside the building prompted a call to the Appleton Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the apartment complex, they found one apartment full of smoke. Crews quickly put out the small fire, confining the damage to one apartment.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Those living in the damaged apartment are staying with relatives.

