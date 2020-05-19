No new COVID-19 patient deaths reported in Brown County Tuesday

Brown County reported no new deaths Tuesday when it released updated COVID-19 numbers.

Five COVID-19 patients died over the weekend, bringing the total to 26. The Public Health Department reported zero new deaths Tuesday.

The county has recorded 2,103 positive cases overall. That's 15 new cases from Monday.

Oneida Nation has recorded 28 positive cases. That's two new cases from Monday.

Brown County says 27 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 30 reported Monday.

Two Oneida Nation patients are hospitalized.

The county says 373 people are out of isolation--meaning they no longer have symptoms and are no longer under quarantine. That's about the same as reported Monday.

The county has tested 9,777 people for COVID-19 at the community testing sites at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S Madison St.

Brown County community testing will go until Friday, May 22.

CLICK HERE to sign up for a free COVID-19 test.

Again, the test is free.