No new COVID-19 deaths reported by DHS Sunday, 356 more test positive

New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday show another 356 people have tested positive for the coronavirus out of 5,824 tests, however no new deaths were reported by the state.

According to our records, that is the first time the state hasn't reported a COVID-19 death since late March.

This comes one day after the highest recorded amount of new positive results received in a single day for the state. On Saturday, 502 people were shown to test positive out of the 6,051 test results which came back. The previous highest number of cases released in a single day was 460 on May first.

The new positive test results represent 6.1% of the tests, a decrease from Saturday’s 8.3%. The decrease in results comes as more testing is done across the state.

Sunday’s total brings the state total to 12,543 positive cases.

The state reports 2,038 people have been hospitalized during treatment, an increase from Saturday’s report of 1,977 hospitalizations. There are currently 361 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 129 of them are in ICU.

On Friday, a record amount of 6,469 test results came in, out of which 410 were positive.

So far, 139,674 people have tested negative for the virus.

County case numbers:

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,096 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 case (1 death)

Calumet - 57 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 39 cases

Clark - 28 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 22 cases

Dane - 537 cases (+18) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 105 cases (+12) (1 death)

Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 12 cases

Dunn - 21 cases

Eau Claire - 66 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 139 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Forest - 9 cases (+2)

Grant - 72 cases (10 deaths)

Green - 44 cases (+3)

Green Lake - 11 cases (+1)

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 60 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 838 cases (+18) (18 deaths)

Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 45 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 16 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 3 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 33 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 24 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,945 cases (+186) (252 deaths)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 30 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 139 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Ozaukee - 122 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 20 cases (+3)

Polk - 6 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 1017 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)

Rock - 429 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 31 cases

Sheboygan - 69 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 44 cases (+5)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 10 cases (+3)

Vernon - 11 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 280 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 148 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 476 cases (+9) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 17 cases(1 death)

Waushara - 5 cases

Winnebago - 123 cases (+6) (1 death)

Wood - 6 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

