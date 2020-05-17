No new COVID-19 deaths reported by DHS Sunday, 356 more test positive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday show another 356 people have tested positive for the coronavirus out of 5,824 tests, however no new deaths were reported by the state.
According to our records, that is the first time the state hasn't reported a COVID-19 death since late March.
This comes one day after the highest recorded amount of new positive results received in a single day for the state. On Saturday, 502 people were shown to test positive out of the 6,051 test results which came back. The previous highest number of cases released in a single day was 460 on May first.
The new positive test results represent 6.1% of the tests, a decrease from Saturday’s 8.3%. The decrease in results comes as more testing is done across the state.
Sunday’s total brings the state total to 12,543 positive cases.
The state reports 2,038 people have been hospitalized during treatment, an increase from Saturday’s report of 1,977 hospitalizations. There are currently 361 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 129 of them are in ICU.
On Friday, a record amount of 6,469 test results came in, out of which 410 were positive.
So far, 139,674 people have tested negative for the virus.
County case numbers:
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,096 cases (+26) (21 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 case (1 death)
Calumet - 57 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 39 cases
Clark - 28 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 22 cases
Dane - 537 cases (+18) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 105 cases (+12) (1 death)
Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 12 cases
Dunn - 21 cases
Eau Claire - 66 cases (+1)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 139 cases (+15) (3 deaths)
Forest - 9 cases (+2)
Grant - 72 cases (10 deaths)
Green - 44 cases (+3)
Green Lake - 11 cases (+1)
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 60 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 838 cases (+18) (18 deaths)
Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 45 cases (+1)
Lafayette - 16 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 3 cases (+1)
Manitowoc - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 33 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 24 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4,945 cases (+186) (252 deaths)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 30 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 139 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Ozaukee - 122 cases (+2) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 20 cases (+3)
Polk - 6 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 1017 cases (+13) (18 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)
Rock - 429 cases (+7) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 31 cases
Sheboygan - 69 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 44 cases (+5)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 10 cases (+3)
Vernon - 11 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 280 cases (+3) (12 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 148 cases (+8) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 476 cases (+9) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 17 cases(1 death)
Waushara - 5 cases
Winnebago - 123 cases (+6) (1 death)
Wood - 6 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (+1) (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).