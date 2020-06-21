No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday by DHS, 280 new patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Although the percentage of new coronavirus cases jumped up Sunday, the Department of Health Services reported no new deaths from the virus.
Out of Sunday’s 6,051 new test results, 4.6% were positive and 280 new patients were diagnosed. On Saturday, there were 385 new patients, or 3.8% of the total amount of test results.
That is the highest percentage the state has reported during the past two weeks. During that time frame, 10 days have had percentages below 3%.
The state has now confirmed 24,819 coronavirus patients and 744 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.
Meanwhile, 460,334 have tested negative across the state since testing began.
The DHS says there are 242 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 94 patients currently in intensive care.
Since testing began, 3,220 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which according to the DHS, is 13% of all positive cases.
A recovered patient is someone who is currently alive after being confirmed to have COVID-19, and had one or more of the following:
-Documentation of resolved symptoms
-Documentation of release from public health isolation
-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
The recovery rate remained steady at 77%.
County case numbers
Counties listed in bold indicate an increase in cases.
Wisconsin
Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 31 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,580 cases (+8) (39 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 92 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 69 cases (+2)
Clark - 58 cases (6 deaths)
Columbia - 68 cases (+4) (1 death)
Crawford - 31 cases (+4)
Dane - 1,098 cases (+64) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 434 cases (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 161 cases (+5)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 290 cases (+4) (6 deaths)
Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)
Grant - 125 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 80 cases (+1) (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 21 cases (+2)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 177 cases (+5) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 28 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,416 cases (+10) (39 deaths)
Kewaunee - 44 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 250 cases (+21)
Lafayette - 54 cases (+1)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 68 cases (+5) (1 death)
Marathon - 111 cases (+4) (1 death)
Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 10,267 cases (+100) (371 deaths)
Monroe - 46 cases (+1) (1 death)
Oconto - 46 cases
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 396 cases (+9) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 207 cases (+3) (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 40 cases (1 death)
Portage - 91 cases (+1)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,081 cases (+2) (58 deaths)
Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 791 cases (+14) (23 deaths)
Rusk - 11 cases
Sauk - 96 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 68 cases
Sheboygan - 185 cases (+6) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 128 cases (+2) 1 death
Taylor - 9 cases
Trempealeau - 91 cases
Vernon - 29 cases
Vilas - 10 cases
Walworth - 498 cases (+1) (18 deaths)
Washburn - 4 cases
Washington - 321 cases (+8) (13 deaths)
Waukesha - 1003 cases (+12) (38 deaths)
Waupaca - 91 cases (+11) (5 deaths)
Waushara - 20 cases
Winnebago - 601 cases (+8) (11 deaths)
Wood - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 9 cases
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 62 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).