No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday by DHS, 280 new patients

Although the percentage of new coronavirus cases jumped up Sunday, the Department of Health Services reported no new deaths from the virus.

Out of Sunday’s 6,051 new test results, 4.6% were positive and 280 new patients were diagnosed. On Saturday, there were 385 new patients, or 3.8% of the total amount of test results.

That is the highest percentage the state has reported during the past two weeks. During that time frame, 10 days have had percentages below 3%.

The state has now confirmed 24,819 coronavirus patients and 744 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.

Meanwhile, 460,334 have tested negative across the state since testing began.

The DHS says there are 242 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 94 patients currently in intensive care.

Since testing began, 3,220 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which according to the DHS, is 13% of all positive cases.

A recovered patient is someone who is currently alive after being confirmed to have COVID-19, and had one or more of the following:

-Documentation of resolved symptoms

-Documentation of release from public health isolation

-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

The recovery rate remained steady at 77%.

County case numbers

Counties listed in bold indicate an increase in cases.

Wisconsin

Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 31 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,580 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 92 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 69 cases (+2)

Clark - 58 cases (6 deaths)

Columbia - 68 cases (+4) (1 death)

Crawford - 31 cases (+4)

Dane - 1,098 cases (+64) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 434 cases (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 161 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 290 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 125 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 80 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 21 cases (+2)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 177 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 28 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,416 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Kewaunee - 44 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 250 cases (+21)

Lafayette - 54 cases (+1)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 68 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 111 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 10,267 cases (+100) (371 deaths)

Monroe - 46 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 46 cases

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 396 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 207 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 40 cases (1 death)

Portage - 91 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,081 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 791 cases (+14) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 96 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 68 cases

Sheboygan - 185 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 128 cases (+2) 1 death

Taylor - 9 cases

Trempealeau - 91 cases

Vernon - 29 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 498 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 321 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Waukesha - 1003 cases (+12) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 91 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 601 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Wood - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 9 cases

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 62 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

