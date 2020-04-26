No injuries reported in early morning house fire

Officials say no one was injured during an early morning house fire Sunday in the Town of Rhine.

According to the Elkhart Lake Fire Department, crews were called to a home located at N9132 Rhine Rd. just after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were able to knock down and extinguish the exterior fire, and was mainly contained to the outside wall.

Officers were told by the residents that a fire alarm alerted them to the fire, and they were all able to safely self-evacuate.

The Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.