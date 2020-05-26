No injuries reported following Brillion house fire, neighboring home damaged due to heat

Fire officials say no one was injured during a house fire in Brillion early Monday evening.

According to Brillion Fire Chief Joe Diener, crews were called to a hone on the 200 block of Homewood Drive in Brillion at 5:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the building, as well as the garage area.

Officials say a vehicle parked in the garage wasn't able to be moved at the time, and eventually became engulfed.

Officials add a neighboring home received some damage due to the head coming from the fire in the garage.

Multiple units helped fight the flames, which was brought under control in a little more than an hour.

Crews then stayed on scene to help the family.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time, and the incident is still being investigated.