No injuries reported during explosion at Louisiana chemical plant

There was a reported explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine Sunday morning, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported, according to Dow Louisiana Operations.

Several residents said they heard a loud explosion just after 8 a.m. The explosion was heard and shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Iberville Parish Council says there is no immediate danger to the public.

According to Dow Louisiana Operations, a vessel ruptured at the site Sunday morning. The company says there are no injuries and that officials are conducting air monitoring.

Dow says the initial assessment does not appear to be an offsite impact other than the noise.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.