No injuries after car collides with semi in New London

There were no reports of injuries after a car crashed head-on into a semi in New London Thursday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m., New London Police were called to US 45 for a report of a crash between a semi and car.

Officers said a northbound car had crossed the center line and collided with a southbound semi. The semi went off the road.

Police say the driver of the car had been operating without a valid license.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

US 45 was closed until 11:45 a.m. It took crews several hours to remove the semi.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was released.