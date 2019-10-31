No children hurt after van hits school bus in Dodge County

Two people were hurt Thursday morning after a collision with a school bus in Dodge County.

The Sheriff's Office says slick roads were a factor in the crash.

At about 7:28 a.m., rescue crews responded to a crash in the Town of Rubicon. A 47-year-old Rubicon man was traveling south and was unable to avoid a school bus that was stopped for a pick up.

The Rubicon man crashed into the back of the bus.

The Rubicon man and his passenger were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

No children on the bus were hurt. The bus driver was not injured.

The bus's flashing lights were on at the time of the crash.

All parents were contacted and the school children were released from the scene.

The crash is under investigation.