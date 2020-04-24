No charges to be filed against Manitowoc County deputy in fatal chase

Criminal charges will not be filed against a Manitowoc County Sheriff's Deputy involved in a high speed chase that resulted in the death of a man.

District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre says Deputy Eric Roehl "acted in a manner consistent with the law and consistent with his training as a law enforcement officer."

The Dec. 22 crash resulted in the death of Forest Springstube. Investigators say Deputy Roehl was attempting to stop Springstube, who was driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-43.

Springstube exited onto State Highway 310 and continued at speeds of 105 mph as he was headed toward Two Rivers.

Springstube missed a curve in the road and crashed into a utility pole.

"Deputy Roehl approached the automobile to look for occupants. He observed a male inside, checked for a pulse and requested emergency service personnel," reads a statement from LaBre. Springstube did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead.

"The crash scene was consistent with a high speed crash," LaBre says.

An autopsy found that Springstube died as a result of injuries in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. State law requires an outside agency to investigate officer-involved deaths.

