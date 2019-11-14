No change? Salvation Army kettles offer cash-less options

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities kicks off its annual red kettle campaign on Friday.

The non-profit hopes to make donating easier than ever this season with the help of new technology, taking a modern approach to the red kettle campaign that dates back more than a century.

"It's the first time in 130 years we have Apple Pay, we have Text-to-Give, and cashless kettles," Kristal Knudtson, director of development for the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities, said.

Cashless kettles, obvious from the white credit card reader, lets anyone with a credit or debit card make a donation. Lights and noise confirm your donation was received.

You can also use a smartphone to scan a QR code -- they're like square barcodes -- on Salvation Army kettle signs. They'll tell your phone to open a website to let you donate with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Salvation Army sees the number of cash donations drop from season to season.

"We realize people want to give and they want to donate, but we want to make sure we have all of the options available to them, especially with the way that people are paying for things these days. They're not carrying cash," Knudtson said.

There's even a way for people to give from home using their cell phones to send a text message that sends a donation. The amount is added to your cell phone bill.

The classic red kettle isn't going anywhere. Knudtson says this is simply about giving people more options to put money toward this year's goal of $1.1 million.

"It's definitely a stretch goal, and we're hoping the community can come together and share the most love and do the most good," Knudtson said.

The new technology hopes to boost donations because every dollar counts.