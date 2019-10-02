Nitschke Bidge closed to traffic in downtown Green Bay

Repair crews are working to fix mechanical problems on the Nitschke (Main St.) Bridge in downtown Green Bay.

The problems started overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when the draw bridge's road deck got stuck in the raised position.

Crews were able to eventually lower the bridge, but it became stuck in the raised position again at about 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Workers have been able to lower the bridge deck, but the bridge remains closed to traffic.

Police tell Action 2 News it is unknown how long the bridge will be closed to traffic.

Drivers in downtown Green Bay can use the Walnut or Mason Street bridges to cross the Fox River.