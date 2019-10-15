Nine arrested during Packers-Lions game

Monday Night Football lived up to the rowdy label at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Police say they arrested nine people during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game.

Police say 17 people were ejected for misconduct.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department transported four people to local hospitals. Paramedics responded to 18 medical calls.

After the game, fans trying to get out of the stadium caused a bottleneck. Some of the overflow crowd broke through a fence and into the broadcast parking lot. A smashed can of Miller Lite was left behind as evidence of drunken actions.

The Packers won the game with a last-second field goal. The final was 23-33. Fans have complained about referee calls going in favor of the Packers.

The Monday Night arrest total tops the rowdy Packers-Eagles Thursday night game on Sept. 26. Eight people were arrested during that game--two of them during a brawl caught on camera.